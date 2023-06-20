Previous
Fur... by marlboromaam
Photo 1168

Fur...

The coat of the rough collie has long coarse hair on the surface and underneath - soft fluffy hair. Shot in monochrome mode.
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
320% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
I’m thinking of riding the wave! Nice
June 19th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice
June 19th, 2023  
KV ace
Sweet fur layers.
June 19th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Amazing the two different textures.
June 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise