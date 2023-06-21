Previous
Capture them quick... by marlboromaam
Photo 1169

Capture them quick...

They don't linger long. Original shot in monochrome mode, rendered in Pixel Bender and little visitors added in Photoshop with brushes.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
Larry Steager ace
Very cool processing.
June 20th, 2023  
Mags ace
@larrysphotos Thank you, Larry.
June 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nicely done
June 20th, 2023  
Mags ace
@Dawn Thanks, Dawn.
June 20th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Love the silver tones and the composition. The fairy and the butterflies add some whimsy.
June 20th, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne. =)
June 20th, 2023  
Cathy Donohoue ace
I love seeing someone else enjoy playing with shots. You get double the fun. Well done.
June 20th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely b&w image, love its texture.
June 20th, 2023  
FBailey ace
Very nice result!
June 20th, 2023  
Mags ace
@cdonohoue Thank you, Kathy.

@wh2021 Thank you.

@fbailey Thank you so much, Felicity!
June 20th, 2023  
