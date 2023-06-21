Sign up
Photo 1169
Photo 1169
Capture them quick...
They don't linger long. Original shot in monochrome mode, rendered in Pixel Bender and little visitors added in Photoshop with brushes.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
10
3
Mags
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
Black and White
COOLPIX P1000
3rd June 2023 11:43pm
b&w
,
fence
,
spring
,
butterfly
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
fairies
,
springtime
,
fantasy
,
composite
,
tp
,
virginia-creeper
,
wild-vine
,
pixel-bender
,
photoshop-layers
,
photoshop-brushes
Larry Steager
ace
Very cool processing.
June 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
@larrysphotos
Thank you, Larry.
June 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nicely done
June 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
@Dawn
Thanks, Dawn.
June 20th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Love the silver tones and the composition. The fairy and the butterflies add some whimsy.
June 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne. =)
June 20th, 2023
Cathy Donohoue
ace
I love seeing someone else enjoy playing with shots. You get double the fun. Well done.
June 20th, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely b&w image, love its texture.
June 20th, 2023
FBailey
ace
Very nice result!
June 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
@cdonohoue
Thank you, Kathy.
@wh2021
Thank you.
@fbailey
Thank you so much, Felicity!
June 20th, 2023
