Previous
Looking very beastly and fearsome... by marlboromaam
Photo 1188

Looking very beastly and fearsome...

And a lot like Vincent from the old TV series. Originally shot in raw and edited in On1. Really better on black if you're so inclined.

Uploading early again, as thunderstorms are expected shortly. It's a pattern with the heat and humidity.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
325% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
These close ups make them look rather vicious although the textures are great.
July 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise