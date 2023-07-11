Previous
Old smoker top... by marlboromaam
Photo 1189

Old smoker top...

Repurposed into a plant pot. Shot in monochrome mode. The asparagus fern is growing nicely.
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
325% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
This makes a great plant pot.
July 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nicely repurposed
July 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise