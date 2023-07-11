Sign up
Previous
Photo 1189
Old smoker top...
Repurposed into a plant pot. Shot in monochrome mode. The asparagus fern is growing nicely.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Views
Comments
Album
Black and White
b&w
,
fence
,
trees
,
woods
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
virginia-creeper
,
asparagus-fern
Susan Wakely
ace
This makes a great plant pot.
July 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nicely repurposed
July 10th, 2023
