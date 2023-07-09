Previous
Perspective... by marlboromaam
Shot in monochrome mode, standing in one of my wild patches of ground. Someone had asked me a while back for some perspective on my back yard. So hope this works for them!
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Corinne C ace
Beautiful shot in B&W.
What a marvelous backyard! I love the bird feeders!
July 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec You are so sweet. Thank you very much, Corinne.
July 8th, 2023  
