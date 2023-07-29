Previous
Lurking in the shadows... by marlboromaam
Photo 1207

Lurking in the shadows...

Shot in monochrome mode. Face added in PS with brush. Better on black if you're so inclined.
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Very cool. Great edit with the face lurking in the background.
July 28th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool eerie looking image,
July 28th, 2023  
