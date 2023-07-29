Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1207
Lurking in the shadows...
Shot in monochrome mode. Face added in PS with brush. Better on black if you're so inclined.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5087
photos
142
followers
121
following
330% complete
View this month »
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
Latest from all albums
1558
1204
1559
1205
1560
1206
1561
1207
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
leaves
,
shadows
,
shade
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
composite
,
lurker
,
oak-leaves
Bucktree
ace
Very cool. Great edit with the face lurking in the background.
July 28th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool eerie looking image,
July 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close