Lichens... by marlboromaam
Lichens...

They say lichens are a sign of air quality and there sure are a bunch of them up in the trees. Problem is... you can't see them too well until a tree limb falls with a multitude of lichen life on it. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
