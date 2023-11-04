Previous
Leaves... by marlboromaam
Photo 1305

Leaves...

Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. For one of the November Words. Not a very imaginative shot - that's for sure.
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
357% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Were you on my deck this afternoon😉
November 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
@rensala LOL! Would have been nice, but Scotty didn't beam me over today. =)
November 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful composition and perfect in B&W
November 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne.
November 3rd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
works for me mags , it looks good
November 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
@phil_howcroft Very kind of you. Thank you, Phil. =)
November 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise