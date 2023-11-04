Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1305
Leaves...
Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. For one of the November Words. Not a very imaginative shot - that's for sure.
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5294
photos
146
followers
117
following
357% complete
View this month »
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
Latest from all albums
1656
1302
1657
1303
1658
1304
1659
1305
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
22nd October 2023 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
leaves
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
maple-leaves
,
deck-floor
,
nov23words
Renee Salamon
ace
Were you on my deck this afternoon😉
November 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
@rensala
LOL! Would have been nice, but Scotty didn't beam me over today. =)
November 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful composition and perfect in B&W
November 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
November 3rd, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
works for me mags , it looks good
November 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
@phil_howcroft
Very kind of you. Thank you, Phil. =)
November 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close