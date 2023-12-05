Sign up
Previous
Photo 1336
Good to see more sunlight...
Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion, and SOOC.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
4
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
29th November 2023 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
sunlight
,
shadows
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
December 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
@joansmor
Thank you very much, Joan.
December 5th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Really opens.
December 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
@larrysphotos
Thank you, Larry.
December 5th, 2023
