Previous
Photo 1341
Wind whimsy in the crepe myrtle tree...
Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. Border added in On1. Nothing remarkable here.
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
5
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5366
photos
142
followers
117
following
367% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
19th November 2023 11:18am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
crepe-myrtle-tree
,
on1-border
,
wind-whimsy
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I really like the shapes and curves.
December 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
@mittens
Thank you so much, Marilyn.
December 10th, 2023
Lisa Poland
ace
Beautiful.
December 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
@homeschoolmom
Thank you, Lisa.
December 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Amazing close up full of textures and curves.
December 10th, 2023
