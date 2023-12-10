Previous
Wind whimsy in the crepe myrtle tree... by marlboromaam
Photo 1341

Wind whimsy in the crepe myrtle tree...

Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. Border added in On1. Nothing remarkable here.
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I really like the shapes and curves.
December 10th, 2023  
Mags ace
@mittens Thank you so much, Marilyn.
December 10th, 2023  
Lisa Poland ace
Beautiful.
December 10th, 2023  
Mags ace
@homeschoolmom Thank you, Lisa.
December 10th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Amazing close up full of textures and curves.
December 10th, 2023  
