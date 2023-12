No shadows in sight on a cloudy day. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.New Song Title challenge is up for your perusal and hosted by yours truly! Here's the link - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48712/tune-in-and-tune-up-with-song-title-102 I'd be very happy and stoked to see and hear your entries for this round at this time of year! Tag is songtitle-102 and don't forget the YouTube link!