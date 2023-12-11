Previous
SOOC 2... by marlboromaam
SOOC 2...

No shadows in sight on a cloudy day. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.

New Song Title challenge is up for your perusal and hosted by yours truly! Here's the link - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48712/tune-in-and-tune-up-with-song-title-102 I'd be very happy and stoked to see and hear your entries for this round at this time of year! Tag is songtitle-102 and don't forget the YouTube link!
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Corinne C ace
Superb wood, looking magical!
December 11th, 2023  
