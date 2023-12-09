Sign up
Photo 1340
SOOC...
For lack of a title and cloudy too - not one shadow. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
trees
woods
cloudy
gray
fall
autumn
black-and-white
black&white
Corinne C
ace
I love this view into the woods!
December 9th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne. I need some new territory to shoot. I can imagine some folks are getting very tired of seeing these woods.
December 9th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Trees and nature what's not to love in that.
December 9th, 2023
Mags
ace
@larrysphotos
Thank you, Larry.
December 9th, 2023
