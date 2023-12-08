Previous
Wishing for a little snow...

I'd be happy with a light dusting of it. Dry leaves on a fallen tree limb. Snow added in On1. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Corinne C ace
This is so beautiful and poetic
December 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne. =)
December 8th, 2023  
