Photo 1339
Wishing for a little snow...
I'd be happy with a light dusting of it. Dry leaves on a fallen tree limb. Snow added in On1. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
8th December 2023
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Photo Details
Tags
snow
,
b&w
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
composite
,
dry-leaves
,
on1
Corinne C
ace
This is so beautiful and poetic
December 8th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne. =)
December 8th, 2023
