Soon the leaves will fill up the bare branches... by marlboromaam
Soon the leaves will fill up the bare branches...

Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very nice. Yes, soon the leaves will appear.
March 4th, 2024  
