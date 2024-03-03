Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1425
The cardinal...
Color shot rendered in the Pencil Photo app with background added in On1.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5568
photos
143
followers
118
following
390% complete
View this month »
1418
1419
1420
1421
1422
1423
1424
1425
Latest from all albums
404
1423
405
1424
1778
1779
406
1425
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
bird
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
cardinal
,
on1-background
,
apple-app
,
pencil-photo
Diana
ace
amazing effect and great background.
March 3rd, 2024
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
March 3rd, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Love this effect.
March 3rd, 2024
Mags
ace
@dkellogg
Thank you very much, David.
March 3rd, 2024
Linda Godwin
Very nice effect
March 3rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous rendering!
March 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close