The cardinal... by marlboromaam
Photo 1425

The cardinal...

Color shot rendered in the Pencil Photo app with background added in On1.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Diana
amazing effect and great background.
March 3rd, 2024  
Mags
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
March 3rd, 2024  
Bucktree
Love this effect.
March 3rd, 2024  
Mags
@dkellogg Thank you very much, David.
March 3rd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Very nice effect
March 3rd, 2024  
Corinne C
Fabulous rendering!
March 3rd, 2024  
