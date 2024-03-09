Sign up
Previous
Photo 1431
Sundial...
I gave this to my parents decades ago. My mother kept it in her back yard. Now I must find a place for it in mine.
Color shot rendered in b&w with border added in On1.
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
0
0
b&w
sundial
black-and-white
black&white
time-keeper
on1-border
