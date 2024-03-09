Previous
Sundial... by marlboromaam
Photo 1431

Sundial...

I gave this to my parents decades ago. My mother kept it in her back yard. Now I must find a place for it in mine.

Color shot rendered in b&w with border added in On1.
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
392% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise