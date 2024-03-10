Sign up
Previous
Photo 1432
Spring is off to a late start here...
But after the last two years of late freezes, maybe the trees are being smart. Shot converted to b&w in On1.
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
Mags
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
woods
,
landscape
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
bare-trees
,
wintertime
Susan Wakely
Patiently waiting to spring into action.
March 10th, 2024
Mags
@wakelys
That must be the case. =)
March 10th, 2024
