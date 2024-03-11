Previous
Getting smaller...
Getting smaller...

What can you do with a rotten old round bale of hay? Use it for mulch around the shrubs and as it continues to rot - it provides nitrogen and other nutrients. Shot converted to b&w in On1.
I am seeing an eye and nose middle right.
