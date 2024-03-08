Previous
Nothing left but the gate and bare posts... by marlboromaam
Photo 1430

Nothing left but the gate and bare posts...

Looking very skeleton like. Phone shot color image converted to b&w with border added in On1.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
391% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Cam
Nicely composed and framed
March 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
@cam365pix Thank you so much, Cam.
March 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise