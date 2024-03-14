Previous
I love their scent... by marlboromaam
I love their scent...

The Carolina Jasmine is in full bloom everywhere. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
Mags

@marlboromaam
Lovely
March 14th, 2024  
I love the scent of jasmine too. We have a couple of jasmine bushes in our garden and the perfume is so strong.
March 14th, 2024  
@briaan Thank you so much, Brian.

@onewing I do prefer their scent over the wisteria when it blooms. =)
March 14th, 2024  
I lovely display.
March 14th, 2024  
