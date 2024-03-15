Previous
The tiniest little hairs... by marlboromaam
The tiniest little hairs...

On the dry wild grass. Shot with the macro lens and converted to b&w in On1.
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
John Falconer ace
Terrific closeup.
March 15th, 2024  
Mags ace
@johnfalconer Thanks, John.
March 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice detail.
March 15th, 2024  
moni kozi
Oh wow! All that detail in the focus point. And the depth you created!
March 15th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful macro with a great light
March 15th, 2024  
