Photo 1437
The tiniest little hairs...
On the dry wild grass. Shot with the macro lens and converted to b&w in On1.
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5604
photos
143
followers
118
following
393% complete
1430
1431
1432
1433
1434
1435
1436
1437
416
1435
1790
417
1436
1791
418
1437
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
7th February 2024 2:51pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
dry-grasses
,
tiny-hairs
John Falconer
ace
Terrific closeup.
March 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
@johnfalconer
Thanks, John.
March 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice detail.
March 15th, 2024
moni kozi
Oh wow! All that detail in the focus point. And the depth you created!
March 15th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful macro with a great light
March 15th, 2024
