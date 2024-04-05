Previous
Just enough...

I slept late this morning, so I'm off to another late start with the day. But happily - it's Friday! Playing with the sliders with the motion blur pays off - for me anyhow. Shot in monochrome - no conversion. Motion blur added in On1.
Mags

2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Danette Thompson ace
Nice icm
April 5th, 2024  
