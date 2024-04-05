Sign up
Previous
Photo 1458
Just enough...
I slept late this morning, so I'm off to another late start with the day. But happily - it's Friday! Playing with the sliders with the motion blur pays off - for me anyhow. Shot in monochrome - no conversion. Motion blur added in On1.
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
1
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5662
photos
143
followers
101
following
399% complete
View this month »
1451
1452
1453
1454
1455
1456
1457
1458
Latest from all albums
1809
1455
1810
1456
1811
1457
1812
1458
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
10th March 2024 9:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
motion-blur
,
on1-effects
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice icm
April 5th, 2024
