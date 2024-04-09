Sign up
Previous
Photo 1462
Time to come alive...
I love the springtime with the mild temps and everything is so fresh and new. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
2
1
Mags
1455
1456
1457
1458
1459
1460
1461
1462
Latest from all albums
1813
1459
1814
1460
1815
1461
1816
1462
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
new-leaves
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful b&w with great tonal contrast of the new leaves against the tall dark tree trunks.
April 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous silvery tones.
April 9th, 2024
