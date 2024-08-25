Previous
Layers of leaves... by marlboromaam
Layers of leaves...

In spite of the heat, humidity, lack of rain then too much rain - the dogwood tree in the yard has done well this year. Shot in monochrome mode.
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Mags

Bucktree ace
Beautiful b&w shot. Dogwood trees are one of my favorites.
August 25th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful b&w capture and editing.
August 25th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful bw image fav!
August 25th, 2024  
LTaylor ace
ahha !
August 25th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful b/w and presentation.
August 25th, 2024  
