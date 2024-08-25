Sign up
Previous
Photo 1600
Layers of leaves...
In spite of the heat, humidity, lack of rain then too much rain - the dogwood tree in the yard has done well this year. Shot in monochrome mode.
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
5
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
6008
photos
135
followers
97
following
438% complete
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
16th August 2024 4:04pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
leaves
,
dogwood-tree
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
layers
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful b&w shot. Dogwood trees are one of my favorites.
August 25th, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautiful b&w capture and editing.
August 25th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful bw image fav!
August 25th, 2024
LTaylor
ace
ahha !
August 25th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful b/w and presentation.
August 25th, 2024
