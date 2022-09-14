Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 734
The "come here and love me" look...
Phone shot. We had an interesting vet visit today. Will Connor is getting some probiotics for a while. He will be 11 months old on 9/16.
14th September 2022
14th Sep 22
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4283
photos
134
followers
100
following
201% complete
View this month »
727
728
729
730
731
732
733
734
Latest from all albums
887
732
1242
888
733
1243
889
734
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
puppy
,
phoneography
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
JudyG
ace
I hope he is ok. He is a real cutie
September 13th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
How could you not love that look.
September 13th, 2022
Mags
ace
@365jgh
Thank you, Judy. He'll be fine. =)
@wakelys
Oh, Susan... I just love him to pieces. LOL! =)
September 13th, 2022
Milanie
ace
He's so gorgous
September 13th, 2022
Mags
ace
@milaniet
Thank you, Milanie.
September 13th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
And I'm sure you pour on the love! I hope he is okay.
September 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@wakelys Oh, Susan... I just love him to pieces. LOL! =)