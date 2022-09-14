Previous
The "come here and love me" look... by marlboromaam
The "come here and love me" look...

Phone shot. We had an interesting vet visit today. Will Connor is getting some probiotics for a while. He will be 11 months old on 9/16.
Mags

JudyG ace
I hope he is ok. He is a real cutie
September 13th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
How could you not love that look.
September 13th, 2022  
Mags ace
@365jgh Thank you, Judy. He'll be fine. =)

@wakelys Oh, Susan... I just love him to pieces. LOL! =)
September 13th, 2022  
Milanie ace
He's so gorgous
September 13th, 2022  
Mags ace
@milaniet Thank you, Milanie.
September 13th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
And I'm sure you pour on the love! I hope he is okay.
September 13th, 2022  
