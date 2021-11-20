Previous
My little laddie... by marlboromaam
216 / 365

My little laddie...

The breeder says Will's eating puppy mush twice a day now, but still needs mother's milk. Says he's beginning to play, bark and growl. He's four-weeks and four-days old today.
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. A 365 Project friend once told me that...
Corinne C ace
So cute and cuddly
November 19th, 2021  
