He has my heart... by marlboromaam
215 / 365

He has my heart...

No need to comment. Pic sent to me by the breeder. I added the hearts in PS layers. You know there are going to be many more to come.

Four weeks and four days video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zTv9zqBJI1I
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Photo Details

