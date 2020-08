For those of you who still know me from back in 2011-2012, you know I love my wildflowers. I never paid much attention to their details before 365 Project, and more than anything - I'm curious. Since I never paid much attention to this plant in the past and most folks consider it a nuisance weed, I decided to document it with photos through some various stages.There are two varieties growing wild in the Carolinas and Georgia, but I think I've pinned this one down to Erigeron Pusillus because of its blooms. http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=3093