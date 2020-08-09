Previous
Captain Sunshine by Neil Diamond by marlboromaam
21 / 365

Captain Sunshine by Neil Diamond

Probably my last pic for the song title challenge... Unless I get inspired. I processed this to try to make it look like an old photo from the early 70s when this song was recorded on vinyl. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ry3I0kCHKvY
9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

marlboromaam

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may want them. I started pinning the photos I FAV on Pinterest way back...
