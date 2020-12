Painted Teddy and his clown...

Christmas is a wonderful and magical time for children and toys. This child-size chair sits in my mother's living room with my old Teddy and a clown sitting on it. Her idea - not mine. This time of year would normally be spent with her, decorating, shopping, cooking, etc... Not this year, but she is safer from the virus where she is at the PT center and I have to be content with that.