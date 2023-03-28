Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
87 / 365
Glowing In The Afternoon Sunshine P3287492
I love having Jerusalem artichokes growing in my garden. They provide some lovely Autumn colour. The bees love the flowers and when they die down I get to harvest the delicious tubers.
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4028
photos
196
followers
111
following
23% complete
View this month »
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
Latest from all albums
919
84
920
85
86
921
922
87
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
28th March 2023 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
jerusalem_artichokes
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close