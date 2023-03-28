Previous
Glowing In The Afternoon Sunshine P3287492 by merrelyn
87 / 365

Glowing In The Afternoon Sunshine P3287492

I love having Jerusalem artichokes growing in my garden. They provide some lovely Autumn colour. The bees love the flowers and when they die down I get to harvest the delicious tubers.
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Merrelyn

Photo Details

