Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 496
I Can Fly Higher Than You P1130892
I took my 100-400mm down to the pond to try my hand at some action shots. The fail rate was very high but I got a few that I was happy with.
A twofer for Six Word Story and January Words - highs and lows
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2381
photos
170
followers
115
following
135% complete
View this month »
489
490
491
492
493
494
495
496
Latest from all albums
495
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
496
1683
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
13th January 2020 6:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
watersports
,
kite_surfing
,
safety_bay
,
jan20words
,
sixws-101
,
highs_and_lows
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close