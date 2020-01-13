Previous
I Can Fly Higher Than You P1130892 by merrelyn
Photo 496

I Can Fly Higher Than You P1130892

I took my 100-400mm down to the pond to try my hand at some action shots. The fail rate was very high but I got a few that I was happy with.

A twofer for Six Word Story and January Words - highs and lows
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details

