Photo 499
Just Pile Of Shells....P1300804
to kick off Flash of Red. A month of black and white photography will have me well and truly out of my comfort zone!
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
30th January 2020 10:54am
Tags
b&w
,
beach
,
shells
,
for2020
narayani
Great b&w!
February 1st, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
So much diversity in all those shells. Fabulous B&W
February 1st, 2020
BeckyJo
ace
Beautiful!
February 1st, 2020
