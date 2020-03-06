Previous
Next
Blue Plumbago DSC_0803 by merrelyn
Photo 533

Blue Plumbago DSC_0803

It was a bit too windy for outdoor flower photography today so my neighbour kindly let me pick some of her plumbago.
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
146% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani
Lovely shade of blue
March 6th, 2020  
bruni ace
Love blue flowers and this one is gorgeous
March 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise