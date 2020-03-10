Previous
Lost Orange Feathers DSC_7307 by merrelyn
Lost Orange Feathers DSC_7307

I bought a couple of cheap feather boas thinking that they could come in handy for my rainbow calendar.
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Diana ace
Wondergul shot and colour.
March 10th, 2020  
