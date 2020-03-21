Previous
Indigo Wall Art P3160407 by merrelyn
Indigo Wall Art P3160407

I spotted this on the wall of the Guilderton Tourist office and thought it was perfect for my rainbow.
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Merrelyn

merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
