Photo 565
The Farm Beyond The Tree P5010318
@nicolecampbell
has returned to 365 to host the May Half and Half challenge.
I've done this a couple of time and thoroughly
enjoyed it so I'm having another crack at it.
1st May 2020
1st May 20
2
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2570
photos
184
followers
122
following
154% complete
Photo Details
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
1st May 2020 3:13pm
Tags
tree
,
farm
,
serpentine
,
halfandhalf
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great half and half shot.
May 1st, 2020
bep
Nice.
May 1st, 2020
