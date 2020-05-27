Sign up
Photo 591
Waves And Rocks P5240576
For May half and half
27th May 2020
27th May 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
24th May 2020 11:37am
Tags
rocks
,
waves
,
halfandhalf
,
point_peron
,
mayhalf20
bep
Nice half/half
May 27th, 2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous half and half, love the scene.
May 27th, 2020
narayani
Sea’s a lovely colour
May 27th, 2020
Babs
ace
Lovely half and half.
May 27th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great half and half shot.
May 27th, 2020
