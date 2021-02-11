Previous
Ndebele Dolls.....DSC_4083 by merrelyn
Ndebele Dolls.....DSC_4083

for Flash of Red - Trinkets, treasure or Trash.
I've had these little dolls for close to 20 years. I kept them in my Pre Primary classroom and hundreds of children have played with them. When I retired they came home with me.
Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Absolutely love them!
February 11th, 2021  
