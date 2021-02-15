Previous
I'm On The Inside, Looking Out _DSC0667 by merrelyn
I'm On The Inside, Looking Out _DSC0667

For Flash of Red - portraits.
I don't "Do" portraits. This is an oldie from a camera club shoot at the old Fremantle Gaol.The "prisoner" is a fellow member of our camera club and he made a great model.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
summerfield ace
that lighting is superb. i like your angle. aces!
February 15th, 2021  
