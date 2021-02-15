Sign up
Photo 632
I'm On The Inside, Looking Out _DSC0667
For Flash of Red - portraits.
I don't "Do" portraits. This is an oldie from a camera club shoot at the old Fremantle Gaol.The "prisoner" is a fellow member of our camera club and he made a great model.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2935
photos
191
followers
122
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
5th May 2019 10:28am
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
prisoner
,
sixws-114
,
for2021
summerfield
ace
that lighting is superb. i like your angle. aces!
February 15th, 2021
