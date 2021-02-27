Previous
Next
Ripples In The Sand DSC_3864 by merrelyn
Photo 644

Ripples In The Sand DSC_3864

For Flash of Red - abstract
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
176% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
This looks like it could be an aerial shot... nice textures.
February 27th, 2021  
Julie Ryan
Looks cool
February 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise