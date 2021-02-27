Sign up
Photo 644
Ripples In The Sand DSC_3864
For Flash of Red - abstract
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
sand
,
b&w
,
beach
,
shells
,
hamelin_bay
,
for2021
KV
ace
This looks like it could be an aerial shot... nice textures.
February 27th, 2021
Julie Ryan
Looks cool
February 27th, 2021
