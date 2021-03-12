Sign up
Photo 657
Going Fishing P1220013
For Rainbow - blue
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2988
photos
195
followers
122
following
180% complete
View this month »
650
651
652
653
654
655
656
657
Latest from all albums
68
654
655
69
656
70
657
71
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
22nd January 2021 6:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
boats
,
beach
,
dinghy
,
hamelin_bay
,
rainbow2021
Mallory
ace
A fantastic image for blue day. Sky and all!
March 12th, 2021
