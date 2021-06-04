Sign up
Photo 714
Waiting Patiently_6041155
I'm feeling a little out of sorts after yesterday's covid shot - lethargic, cold and headachy, so I think that an early night is called for.
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
5
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3131
photos
203
followers
119
following
195% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
4th June 2021 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
port_lincoln_ringnecks
,
30dayswild2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely capture and I love his colors. Your side effects should wear off quickly. Rest would be a good thing.
June 4th, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot of this gorgeous bird. Hope you feel better tomorrow.
June 4th, 2021
PhotoCrazy
ace
Pretty bird! Recover soon!
June 4th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Gorgeous colouring and I love the soft background. Feel better soon!
June 4th, 2021
narayani
Lovely shot. A friend who had hers the other day was quite badly affected that evening.
June 4th, 2021
