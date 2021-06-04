Previous
Waiting Patiently_6041155 by merrelyn
Photo 714

Waiting Patiently_6041155

I'm feeling a little out of sorts after yesterday's covid shot - lethargic, cold and headachy, so I think that an early night is called for.
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Merrelyn

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely capture and I love his colors. Your side effects should wear off quickly. Rest would be a good thing.
June 4th, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot of this gorgeous bird. Hope you feel better tomorrow.
June 4th, 2021  
PhotoCrazy ace
Pretty bird! Recover soon!
June 4th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Gorgeous colouring and I love the soft background. Feel better soon!
June 4th, 2021  
narayani
Lovely shot. A friend who had hers the other day was quite badly affected that evening.
June 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
