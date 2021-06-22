Sign up
Photo 732
Two Of Seven _6220084
There were seven galahs lined up for food this morning, unfortunately most of them were in shadow.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3170
photos
206
followers
122
following
725
726
727
728
729
730
731
732
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
22nd June 2021 8:31am
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
galahs
,
30dayswild2021
