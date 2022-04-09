Previous
Next
It Was Too Hard To Choose by merrelyn
Photo 819

It Was Too Hard To Choose

We were certainly spoilt for choice when it came to photographing the wrens at Thomson Brook Winery. These are just a few of the shots that I took during our visit.
For MFPIAC-111
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
224% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise