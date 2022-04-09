Sign up
Photo 819
It Was Too Hard To Choose
We were certainly spoilt for choice when it came to photographing the wrens at Thomson Brook Winery. These are just a few of the shots that I took during our visit.
For MFPIAC-111
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3562
photos
204
followers
106
following
812
813
814
815
816
817
818
819
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
Views
3
Album
Themes and other stuff
Taken
9th April 2022 3:39pm
Tags
birds
,
donnybrook
,
splendid_fairy_wrens
,
mfpiac-111
,
nda03
,
thompson_brook_winery
