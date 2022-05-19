Sign up
Photo 838
Just Because I Like The Colours P5164207
For may half and half.
This part of the mural at the base of the viewing platform at Rockingham Beach.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
3616
photos
205
followers
107
following
Tags
reflections
birds
beach
mural
seagulls
rockingham
halfandhalf
mayhalf22
Diana
ace
Beautiful half and half.
May 19th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool half and half shot.
May 19th, 2022
