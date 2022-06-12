Previous
Caught In A Brief Patch Of Sunshine DSC_2560 by merrelyn
Photo 852

Caught In A Brief Patch Of Sunshine DSC_2560

The outer petals of my Peace rose were hammered in a hail storm a few days luckily. Luckily the inner petals weren't damaged.
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
