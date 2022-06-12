Sign up
Photo 852
Caught In A Brief Patch Of Sunshine DSC_2560
The outer petals of my Peace rose were hammered in a hail storm a few days luckily. Luckily the inner petals weren't damaged.
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
12th June 2022 11:34am
flowers
peace
garden
roses
raindrops
theme-plants
june22words
