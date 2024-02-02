Sign up
Photo 971
Hamelin Bay P1284971
For Flash of Red 2024
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Themes and other stuff
OM-1
28th January 2024 7:41pm
Tags
b&w
,
beach
,
hamelin_bay
,
jetty_ruins
,
for24
Diana
ace
such a beautifully composed capture, it reminds me so much of Japan.
February 2nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the minimalism
February 2nd, 2024
