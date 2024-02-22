Previous
Old, Bedraggled And Very Much Treasured P2229538 by merrelyn
Old, Bedraggled And Very Much Treasured P2229538

I've had this poor old fellow since I was a baby. He has had an arm and a foot sewn back on and he's almost bald, but I couldn't part with him.
For Flash of Red - negative space .
Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Babs ace
He is gorgeous. I think I own his brother. My teddy is exactly the same as this one.
February 22nd, 2024  
