Photo 991
Old, Bedraggled And Very Much Treasured P2229538
I've had this poor old fellow since I was a baby. He has had an arm and a foot sewn back on and he's almost bald, but I couldn't part with him.
For Flash of Red - negative space .
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
1
0
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Taken
22nd February 2024 5:32pm
Sizes
Privacy
b&w
,
old
,
teddy
,
negative_space
,
for2024
,
feb24words
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous. I think I own his brother. My teddy is exactly the same as this one.
February 22nd, 2024
