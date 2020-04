My New Best Friend - NOT

No need to comment but thought you might be amused at what this site has done to my brain! For 17 years I have fought these moles, calling them every name possible, trying every means possible to get rid of them. They have destroyed my yard making it nearly impossible to mow and easy to trip in a hole. So what on earth am I doing trying to get a picture of this guy, following his digging and watching the dirt fly!